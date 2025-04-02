Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.25 and last traded at $70.89. 4,399,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,731,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

