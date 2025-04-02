Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

