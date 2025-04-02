Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Scout24 Stock Performance
Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $80.00.
About Scout24
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scout24
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.