StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 3,131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.