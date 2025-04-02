StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 3,131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.