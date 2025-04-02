Value Stocks To Consider – April 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that are priced lower than their true worth based on fundamental analysis, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. These stocks are considered bargains by investors who believe their market price will eventually rise to reflect the company’s underlying strengths. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 85,200,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,305,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,964. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average of $471.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 24,535,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,523,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $242.72. 4,548,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,391. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,842,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,762. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

