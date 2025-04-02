Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

FRT stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

