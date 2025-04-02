Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. 994,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,535,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Venture Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. This trade represents a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

