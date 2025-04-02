Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Posts Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.

Gaming Realms Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:GMR opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.77. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

