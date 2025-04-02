Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

