Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.47 Billion Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,690,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,064 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,468,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

