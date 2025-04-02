Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $149,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $496.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.02.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

