MAG Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.65. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$14.87 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.58.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

