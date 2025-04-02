CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

