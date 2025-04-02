CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
CubicFarm Systems Price Performance
CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About CubicFarm Systems
