WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,078 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

