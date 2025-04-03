Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 579,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,880,447.74. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

