Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

