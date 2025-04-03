Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $59,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

