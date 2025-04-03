Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1012150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $746.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,700 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 219,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

