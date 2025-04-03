Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 302913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £797.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

