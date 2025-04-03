Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $216.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

NYSE:RGA opened at $199.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

