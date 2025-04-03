Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $247.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.46. Equifax has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

