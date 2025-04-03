Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,193 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

