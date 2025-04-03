Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $190.84 and last traded at $196.63, with a volume of 289290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.09.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

