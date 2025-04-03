14,787 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 541.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.