BNP Paribas Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

About J Sainsbury

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.