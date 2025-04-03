Traxx (TRAXX) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $177,712.88 and $150,477.94 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traxx has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,594,115 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

