6,473 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.