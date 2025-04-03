Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RWJ stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.