Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183.07 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $183.07 million and approximately $46.92 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,875,746,909 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions."

