Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Citigroup are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. They are popular among investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a steady income stream. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 109,450,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,160,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 211,662,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,626,911. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. 28,514,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,866,574. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

