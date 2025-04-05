Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 69,469 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

