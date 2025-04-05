Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 808,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECG. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE ECG opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

