Summit Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.