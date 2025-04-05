B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $460,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after buying an additional 1,440,418 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,536,000 after buying an additional 942,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 114.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,200,000 after buying an additional 1,455,000 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.