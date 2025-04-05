Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.