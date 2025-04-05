Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and argenx are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on biotechnology—often developing products or therapies in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, or industrial processes. These companies usually invest heavily in research and development to innovate and comply with regulatory standards, making the stocks potentially volatile but also capable of significant returns when breakthroughs occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $362.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $486.69. 749,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.56 and its 200 day moving average is $550.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $479.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ARGX stock traded up $16.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.14. The stock had a trading volume of 282,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -662.49 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 12-month low of $352.77 and a 12-month high of $678.21.

