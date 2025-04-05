Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 3,341,169 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,958,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

