Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GPI opened at $380.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $262.31 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after buying an additional 232,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,961,000 after purchasing an additional 80,870 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

