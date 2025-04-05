O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $12,000,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 89,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

