American Eagle Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average daily volume of 9,066 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEO opened at $12.65 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.