Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $56.73. 514,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,418,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
