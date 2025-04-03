Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 125,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 650,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
