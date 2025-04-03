Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 461,479 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,479 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $96,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $348.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

