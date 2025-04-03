Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,020 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

