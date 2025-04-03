Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,733,000 after purchasing an additional 634,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $389,867,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

