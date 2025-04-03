Slotnik Capital LLC Has $29.11 Million Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Slotnik Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,962 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp accounts for 13.2% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 135,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,224,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

