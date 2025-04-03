Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $8.05

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $8.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

