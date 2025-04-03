Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $64.60 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,040.20 or 1.00170250 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,947.70 or 1.00057303 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,386,541 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,386,541.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.25887771 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,247,923.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.