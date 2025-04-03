Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $96.79 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $381.12 million and $96.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,900.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00098208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.25 or 0.00364161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.00258490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00019138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00047933 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,115,188,067 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,676,399 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,115,072,866.99 with 5,027,572,847.51 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08115129 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $102,852,179.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

