Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,430 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 923.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

GTY opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 149.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

