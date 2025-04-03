32,828 Shares in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at $14,483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.